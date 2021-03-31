Asian neighbors pen letter of fear to Ohio's lieutenant gov

The organization Stop AAPI Hate released a report last month that showed it received more than 3,800 reports in the U.S. of episodes ranging from shunning and verbal harassment to assault from March 2020 to Feb. 28 of this year. Many of the confrontations were linked to misconceptions around the virus.

A gunman walked into three spas on March 16 in the Atlanta area, killing eight people, six of them Asian women, though police have yet to designate the shootings as a hate crime. The shock was still fresh when a man was caught on surveillance video Monday in New York City kicking an Asian American woman and stomping on her face while, police say, he shouted anti-Asian slurs.

For Democratic State Sen. Tina Maharath, the first Asian American woman elected to the Ohio General Assembly, Husted's tweet was the second time that week she heard an elected official call the coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China, the “Wuhan virus,” she said.

Maharath said Husted and others are following the lead of former President Donald Trump, who sometimes used overtly racist terms to refer to the virus.