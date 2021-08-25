Asian, Black Americans more likely to give to racial justice

NEW YORK (AP) — Donations to racial and social justice causes ticked up to 16% of American households in 2020, as donors raced to provide support to affected communities in a year marked by protests and increased attention on racism in America, according to a report released Wednesday.

The study by Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy found the bump in giving was driven by contributions among all demographic groups, though it noted Asian American and Black households were more likely to donate to such causes than their white counterparts.

Nearly a third of Asian American households and 19% of Black households donated to those causes, according to the study, which found 14% of Hispanic households and 13% of white households made similar donations.

"A lot of the attention, so far, on giving to racial, social justice has been on foundations and the corporate side, but it’s also important to realize that everyday donors — households of all different backgrounds — have been part of this," said Una Osili, a researcher on the study and the associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly School.

“It’s a very diverse group of donors, and donors of color are certainly leading in giving to racial and social justice," she said.