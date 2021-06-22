Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Asians Americans, veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor who bravely rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago, earning him a prestigious and rare Medal of Honor.

Supporters say naming a ship for Telesforo Trinidad would honor not just the only Asian American in the U.S. Navy granted the nation's highest award for valor, but the tens of thousands of Filipinos and Americans of Filipino descent who have served in the U.S. Navy since 1901, when the Philippines was a United States territory.

“I don’t believe it's a long shot at all; it may be a long timeline, but we’re hoping it’s not," said retired Navy Capt. Ron Ravelo and chair of the campaign. “We're going to be making Navy ships into the foreseeable future, and there’s no reason one of those can't bear the name of Telesforo Trinidad.”