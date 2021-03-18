Asian Americans grieve, organize after killings; lawsuit over grisly Bryant photos; First Four tips off tonight

Today is Thursday, March 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Asian Americans turned to social media to air anger, sadness over killings at Atlanta massage parlors; Vanessa Bryant files lawsuit against deputies she alleges shared grisly photos of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna; the First Four games of the NCAA Tournament tip off tonight.
TOP STORIES
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women.
Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. The hashtag #StopAsianHate was a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the shootings that happened Tuesday evening.
Many were also outraged that the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was not immediately charged with hate crimes. Authorities said Long told police the attack was not racially motivated, and he claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction." Six of the seven slain women were identified as Asian. Read more:
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Bryant's Instagram posts include images of portions of her lawsuit, which was amended to include the names of deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales. The suit alleges that Cruz shared photos of Kobe Bryant's body with a bartender and the others passed around ”gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches." Read more:
Michigan St, Izzo in new spot as First Four participants
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo are in an unfamiliar position.
Last time there was an NCAA Tournament, the Spartans reached the Final Four in 2019 -- the most recent of eight trips under Izzo.
This time, Michigan State needed a late surge just to get into the Big Dance, and they’ll have to win an extra game, too. The Spartans (15-12) will face UCLA (17-9) on Thursday in a First Four matchup of No. 11 seeds in the East Region.
Tonight's games: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's (5:10 p.m. ET); Drake vs. Wichita State (6:27 p.m. ET); Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State (8:40 p.m. ET); UCLA vs. Michigan State (9:57 p.m. ET).
In other news today ...
- The prospect of more tornadoes overnight and into Thursday across the Deep South had forecasters advising residents to take extra precautions after a wave of storms pounded the region throughout the day Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings.
- The House is set to vote today on two immigration bills, one bill giving over 2 million young Dreamer immigrants and others full legal status and a chance for citizenship. A second measure would do the same for around 1 million immigrant farm workers. Both seemed certain to pass.
- Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.
- With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House passed two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
- Legislation creating an independent, bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is stalled, for now, with Democrats and Republicans split over the scope and structure.
- For the second time this week, the U.S. government’s road safety agency is sending a team to investigate a Tesla crash in Michigan.
- Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.
- Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died. He was 80.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
