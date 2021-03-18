Asian Americans grieve, organize after killings; lawsuit over grisly Bryant photos; First Four tips off tonight

Today is Thursday, March 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Asian Americans turned to social media to air anger, sadness over killings at Atlanta massage parlors; Vanessa Bryant files lawsuit against deputies she alleges shared grisly photos of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna; the First Four games of the NCAA Tournament tip off tonight.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women.

Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. The hashtag #StopAsianHate was a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the shootings that happened Tuesday evening.