Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

Experts cautioned that it was unclear whether those donations would be sustained for Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations. Though Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up about 6% of the population of the United States, organizations that focus on those communities have historically been neglected in philanthropy. One report from the advocacy organization Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy shows that just 0.2% of contributions from U.S. foundations went toward these communities in 2018, the latest year for which the group has adequate analysis of awarded contributions.

The Asian American Foundation says its giving will focus on three areas: supporting organizations and leaders who are measuring and challenging violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders; developing a common data standard that tracks violence and hate incidents; and helping create K-12 and college curriculums that “reflect the history of Asian American and Pacific Islanders as part of the American story.”

It has already made some grants. Before its launch, the foundation contributed a total of $3 million to Asian Americans Advancing Justice, National Asian American Women’s Forum and Stop AAPI Hate, a group that has reported an increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans in several cities across the U.S. since March 2020.