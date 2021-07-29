Asia stocks advance, tech giants rally after Fed report

The China Securities and Regulatory Commission's meeting with top investment bankers on Wednesday night “appears to have calmed the most frazzled of nerves,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank.

“But this does not put wider Chinese regulatory risks to bed. For one, claims of a targeted clampdown on the $100 billion private tuition industry does not address, certainly not denounce, ongoing regulatory tightening in tech and property,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Fed said Wednesday that "the economy has made progress” toward its goals of low unemployment and stable inflation.

The central bank however left its key interest rate unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting. It will also keep buying $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month until more progress is made.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 was little changed at 4,400.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4% to 34,930.93. The Nasdaq added 0.7% to 14,762.58.

Smaller-company stocks fared better. The Russell 2000 index gained 1.5% to 2,224.95 following the Fed's announcement.

Investors also digested fresh quarterly earnings reports. Google's parent company Alphabet jumped 3.2% after reporting a profit surge last quarter.