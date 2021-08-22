Asia shares rise, boosted by Wall Street rally despite virus

The recent decline in Japanese shares provided an opportunity for bargain hunters. Toyota Motor Corp. shares rose more than 3% in morning trading in Tokyo. Other shares gaining included Nissan Motor Co., Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the week up 35.87 points, or 0.8%, at 4,441.67. The benchmark index is less than 1% from the all-time high it set on Monday last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 225.96 points, or 0.7%, to 35,120.08. The Nasdaq composite picked up 172.87 points, or 1.2%, to 14,714.66. The Dow and Nasdaq also posted weekly losses.

Escalating coronavirus infections across the U.S. and around the globe due to the highly contagious delta variant have given traders reason to pause with the market near all-time highs.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week could provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation.

Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.