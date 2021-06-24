Asia shares mixed as caution prevails ahead of US price data

The super-low rates the Fed engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal, so the Fed’s announcement triggered selling of stocks and a rise in Treasury yields.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index was flat at 28,875.23 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.2% higher to 28,885.52. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.3% to 3,286.10.

The Shanghai Composite index was virtually unchanged at 3,566.65, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2% to 7,275.30.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan but fell in Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,241.84 after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1% to 14,271.73.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.