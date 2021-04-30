As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

“My cousin was like, ‘You Americans are so arrogant and look at your own country and you have over 500,000 people who have died.’ And she actually told me — she’s like, ‘Indians have herd immunity. We are born with herd immunity,’” Nath recounted.

Her cousin later apologized, after several wedding attendees were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Vijaya Subrahmanyam, 58, typically travels to India every six months to see her family, including her older sister and 91-year-old mother in Hyderabad, in the southern state of Telangana. Because of the pandemic, she hasn’t been back in almost two years, and her summer plans to visit were scrapped at her own mother’s advisement.

The same week that the Atlanta-based college professor received her second dose of the vaccine, her mother and sister both tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother had not left her home, but her sister took a two-minute diversion to the mall to purchase a handbag after picking up some medicine, and that's where Subrahmanyam suspects she got infected.

“Initially, we were like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” she said. But Subrahmanyam realized her sister probably felt worse about it than anyone else — and recognized that she was the one still in India, tasked with taking care of their mother.