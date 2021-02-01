As virus cuts class time, teachers have to leave out lessons

What she teaches is constrained not only by her district's hybrid model, which leaves her with about 25% less instruction time, but also social-distancing mandates that have forced her to scrap laboratory experiences.

She was unhappy to see the College Board announce that it would not modify AP exams this year to account for the strains of distance learning. The company said colleges expect the exams to reflect the full scope of coursework and there was no consensus about what content could be cut.

The strain shows on the faces of her students, including some who juggle part-time jobs or care for siblings on days they learn from home.

“Students are not dealing with a full tank of emotional or intellectual gas. They're exhausted," she said. “All I can offer them is, ‘I am there with you. I'm running this marathon with you. I care about you. I am going to try to be fair, but I need to continue pushing because we all have the same goalpost.'”

In Poland, Maine, social studies teacher Logan Landry placed cardboard cutouts of historical figures like Henry Ford and George Washington at some seats to keep up social distancing at Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, where instruction time has been cut in half by the hybrid model.