As US reopens, campuses tighten restrictions for virus

“We came back in the spring and we were stuck indoors,” he said. Like many campuses, there was no spring break to look forward to; the university didn’t want students bringing the virus back with them.

UVM students agree to a pledge that they will abide by school rules for preventing the spread of the coronavirus and violations can lead to fines, probation or suspension for repeated offenses. This spring, six students have been suspended and 23, some of whom had faced full suspension, are banished from campus, allowed only to join classes remotely, after the school agreed to review the cases.

As tulips and daffodils bloom on campus, signs tell students to keep up the practices like social distancing and mask wearing. At the COVID-19 testing center, where students are tested twice a week, banners say, “IT’S UP TO US” and “THANKS FOR DOING YOUR PART.”

The warmer weather has made it easier to see friends and classmates on campus, students said, but fears of being penalized have taken a toll.