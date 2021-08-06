As Texas Democrats mull return, GOP voting bill still awaits

In the end, the Democrats are in much the same position they were in a month ago: without the votes to permanently block the bill in the Texas Capitol, and without the votes to pass federal legislation in Congress.

“This is not the end,” said state Rep. Celia Israel, who was among the Democrats who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Washington. “For us, it could be a new awakening to activism when it comes to voting rights.”

Whether or not Democrats this weekend return to Texas, they have achieved becoming the face of a national battle over voting rights, set off by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But many of the same obstacles to victory remain.

In Texas, Republicans have publicly offered no concessions to significantly alter the voting measures that Democrats have now twice stopped from passing, starting with a late-night walkout in May. And in Washington, which Democrats picked as their destination in order to pressure Biden and Congress on voting rights, the biggest hurdle to new federal legislation hasn't changed: a filibuster by Senate Republicans.