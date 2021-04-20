 Skip to main content
As pandemic recedes, global warming resumes. Plus more updates in the drive to curb COVID-19
alert AP

Global warming emissions are expected to spike this year as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and economies begin to recover.

Global carbon dioxide emissions related to energy use could rise significantly this year, driven by a resurgence in the use of coal to generate electricity. China is by far the world’s biggest coal user and carbon emitter, followed in emissions by the United States, the third largest user. The two countries pump out nearly half of the fossil fuel fumes that are warming the planet’s atmosphere.

But for now, nations around the world are setting new records for COVID-19 deaths and coronavirus infections, and the disease is surging even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.

Also today:

  • The European Union’s drug regulatory agency says it found a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label. But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.
  • Many small businesses are still struggling to fill their job openings even as millions of people remain unemployed due to the pandemic. Owners are still contending with the pre-pandemic difficulty in finding workers with the skills they need and they’re also stymied by COVID-related issues — prospective workers’ fears about getting sick, and their preference to live off unemployment benefits.
  • Many people of means from Latin America are traveling thousands of miles to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States because supplies are limited in their own countries.
  • The powerful Church of Greece says it will allow the faithful to take part in Orthodox Easter services next week but limit attendance and hold the services earlier in the day to conform with a government-imposed curfew.

How can we help mitigate your return to work anxiety? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
