As pandemic ebbs, Alabama city throws 'Tardy Gras' parade

He called it the start of a new era, adding, “My momma had the COVID and it was like three months before I got to see her before she got over it. She made all of us get our vaccines."

Christopher Robinson, a longtime Mobile resident and a kind of one of the parade groups — called krewes — said he was “raised on Mardi Gras" in this port city and was just glad to be able to celebrate again after such a year.

“Oh, we hate the pandemic," Robinson said. “But you know what? It brung us back to a great season to be able to celebrate and come back even louder than before. Celebrations, friends, family, having a good time. This May 21st is bringing us back together as we would normally do it.“

Police officers on the parade route cheerfully picked up beads and trinkets from the streets and handed them to children in the crowd, which was kept back behind barricades. The booming high school marching bands, together with shouts from the crowd, provided a soundtrack for the party. The events of the day included a ship commissioning and nighttime fireworks.