'As long as it takes': FEMA, other agencies respond to Ida

Hundreds of emergency responders were in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida hit on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S., federal officials said.

The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for “deep water search and rescue efforts," and President Joe Biden said federal support would remain in the region for “as long as it takes.”

“I want to make sure that we're ready to surge all the response capacity, capability that we have to deal with whatever comes next, and a lot's going to be coming,” Biden said during a stop Sunday at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

Much of the response began days before landfall and included special precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told CNN’s “State of the Union” a few hours before Ida’s expected landfall that there were 600 people ready to deploy for search and rescue efforts, including teams from 15 other states, with “many more” on the way.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” he said.