As cases surge, New Orleans 'strongly recommends' masks

The new measures come even as the city boasts a higher vaccination rate than the rest of Louisiana, which lags much of the nation. Wednesday's statistics show more than 55% of the city's population has gotten one vaccination shot, with nearly 51% fully vaccinated, numbers comparable to national figures.

But city officials say the rate is still too low. And with the state's rate down around 36% — and tourists visiting from areas that may not have high rates — officials said it is imperative that more city residents get vaccinated.

Restrictions on gatherings and mask requirements have been greatly eased in recent months as vaccines became widely available.

New Orleans had been a Southern hot spot for COVID-19 early in 2020. Mitigation measures saw the city shut down bars, dine-in restaurants and numerous other businesses vital to the tourist-driven economy. Restrictions spilled over into this year, when major Mardi Gras events were canceled. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which was canceled in 2020, this year was postponed from its usual spring dates until this fall.