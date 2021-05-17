Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water onto a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
A firefighting crew moves closer to a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021. A smoky wildfire churning through the Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders while others were warned they should get ready to leave.
Residents walk a dog as a brush fire burns behind homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
A helicopter drops water as smoke rises from a brush fire scorching at least 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
A helicopter flies over a brush fire scorching the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter watches from his truck during a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Residents watch a plume of smoke rise from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Pacific Palisades resident Mike Sutton, 31, and his son, Tommy, 2, watch the deployment of firefighters at the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
A plume of smoke rises from a wildfire behind a home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters rest during a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
A woman with her dog watches as a plume of smoke rises from a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect was arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn't burned in more than 60 years, authorities said Monday.
The man detained Sunday near the fire zone was being treated for smoke inhalation, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. He did not identify the suspect or offer details about the investigation.
“We feel we have the right person,” Terrazas said at a news conference.
There was zero containment of the wildfire near Topanga State Park, but crews slowed its growth aided by cool, moist weather. By Monday, flames had charred just over 2 square miles (5.4 square kilometers) of trees and heavy brush.
No buildings were damaged and no injuries reported in the blaze that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains. It grew rapidly Saturday — forcing about 1,000 Topanga Canyon area residents to flee their homes. Firefighting aircraft made water and retardant drops as flames raced along ridges, sending up a huge plume of smoke and raining ash across surrounding neighborhoods.
Evacuation orders remained in place and the fire was still threatening at least 500 homes, officials said.
An explosive wildfire so early in the year, especially in cool conditions with almost no wind, portends a difficult fire season ahead in a state that has seen very little rainfall, officials said.