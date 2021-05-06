Arrested youth detention center worker was fired, rehired

The investigation also has expanded to include a Concord facility where children were held while awaiting court disposition of their cases. Asbury was working there in July 1994 when he and two other supervisors were fired for “severe verbal and severe psychological abuse and some extremely inappropriate and unauthorized confinement” of children, Lorrie Lutz, then-director of the state Division for Children, Youth and Families, told a reporter at the time.

Lutz did not respond to recent emails seeking comment, but one of Asbury’s former co-workers told the AP that she reported him after he and several other male staffers performed a violent “takedown” of a teen during which the boy’s head hit the concrete floor.

“They went in, and they were just very, very aggressive with this kid, and he was just a little thing. You could tell the staff, the guys that were dealing with him, were angry. They weren’t de-escalating him, they were escalating him,” said the woman, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because she still fears Asbury. “I saw them take him down, and his head hit the floor, and they didn’t stop, and they didn’t call the nurse or anyone else. They were just there, on him.”