Arrest made in crash that killed Utah bride in wedding dress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck who Utah police say caused a vehicle crash last weekend that killed a newlywed bride who was still in her purple wedding dress has been arrested, a TV station reported.

The bride, Angelica Jimenez Dhondup, 26, was on her way to a party hours after her wedding in car driven by a cousin when the pickup truck crashed into it head-on early Saturday morning, KSL-TV reported, citing the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“She can’t even go to her honeymoon. She can’t even come home to her kids,” Tayler Craft, Dhondup’s best friend, told KSL-TV. “To think about what he did to somebody on their wedding night, when she just got married five hours ago.”

The pickup driver, Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, stole another vehicle at the crash scene but was stopped by a trooper a few miles away, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

He was arrested and is accused of automobile homicide, failure to remain at an accident involving death and driving under the influence.