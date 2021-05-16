Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — A man was arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said.

Dallas police announced the arrest late Saturday night but have not yet released the man's name. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon” was used. He said it's believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.

The child's name hasn't been released, but he's believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News she alerted authorities after seeing the boy's body while she was jogging. She said the boy's face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn't have shoes or a shirt.