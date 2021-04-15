Army sergeant charged after video of confrontation with Black man in S.C. neighborhood

"We will get to the bottom of this ASAP," he said.

On his official Facebook page, Beagle said Army officials "have begun our own investigation and are working with the local authorities."

Earlier this year, the Department of Defense announced that Beagle would take over as commanding general at Fort Drum, New York, to be succeeded at Fort Jackson by Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis. An official transfer date has not been announced.

Commenters on the video said they had reached out to the Richland County Sheriff's Department asking for additional charges to be filed. In a release issued early Wednesday, a department spokeswoman said deputies had been dispatched to the neighborhood for "an assault" call involving one of the men several days before the date of the video, and that all of the matters were under investigation.

During an afternoon news conference, Sheriff Leon Lott said the other man in the video was not a juvenile but declined to release his name. Lott said that man had been involved in other incidents in the neighborhood in the days leading up to the video but said that "none of them justified the assault that occurred."