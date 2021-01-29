 Skip to main content
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
AP

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

