Armenian Americans welcome Biden's declaration of genocide

Religious leaders sing at a ceremony remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument in Montebello, Calif., Saturday, April 24, 2021. The United States is formally recognizing that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century was "genocide" as President Joe Biden used that precise word that the White House has avoided for decades for fear of alienating ally Turkey.
By EUGENE GARCIA and DAISY NGUYEN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armenian Americans welcomed the news Saturday that President Joe Biden formally declared the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of their ancestors by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 1900s was “genocide,” saying the recognition by a sitting U.S. president was long overdue.
“He's the first American president to have the guts to talk about it. I never understood why the U.S. waited this long when they knew the truth about what happened. It's amazing and I'm very happy he did what he did,” said Varoujan Kioudjian, 74.
He was among hundreds of people who streamed to a hilltop monument in Montebello, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Dressed in black, many laid flowers around a tomb and said prayers for the estimated 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the events beginning in 1915 known Metz Yeghern.
Kioudjian said for as long as he can remember his late father, whose parents were killed in the genocide, took him to memorials and demonstrations every April 24. That was the day in 1915 when Ottoman authorities began arresting Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, now known as Istanbul.