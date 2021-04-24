Armenian Americans celebrate Biden's recognition of genocide

“The day April 24 comes around, tears flowed from his eyes, from his heart. It was that sad,” he said.

Outside the Turkish consulate in Beverly Hills, several thousand people blocked off Wilshire Boulevard, the main artery through the city, to demand that Turkey recognize as genocide the events that began 106 years ago. The demonstrators waved the national flag of Armenia and called for reparations.

Taleen Nazarian, 22, said at the rally that activists like herself have built their identities around fighting for recognition.

“We feel this passion to continue the fight for justice ... and do everything we can to pass it down to the next generation," she said.

She said she was gratified by Biden's proclamation.

“It's still surreal that the day we've been fighting for finally came,” she said.

An email message was sent Saturday requesting a comment from the consulate. Turkey reacted with furor, with the foreign minister saying his country “will not be given lessons on our history from anyone.”