Armed Forces Day: Test your knowledge of US military

Armed Forces Day, which celebrates the men and women serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy, is May 15. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of our nation’s armed forces.

1. Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution gives Congress which powers?

A. The power to provide and maintain a navy

B. The power to declare war

C. The power to raise and support armies

D. All of the above

2. The oldest infantry unit has been active since 1784. What is it called?

A. Old Iron Sides

B. Yellow Jackets

C. Old Guard

D. Devil Dogs

3. Who is the current U.S. Secretary of Defense and in what branch of the military did he serve?

A. James Mattis, Marines