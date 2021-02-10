Arkansas Senate panel advances near-total ban on abortions

“We just haven't seen that many total abortion bans introduced at one time," Elizabeth Nash, policy analyst for the institute, said. “It feels like the motivation is to adopt laws that will be challenged as a way to put abortion back before the U.S. Supreme Court."

That approach, however, is drawing unlikely resistance from fellow Republicans and abortion opponents. In a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the general counsel for National Right to Life called the chances of Rapert's measure leading to Roe being overturned “very small and remote."

James Bopp suggested in the letter that it could actually have the reverse effect and said a more effective strategy would to be focus on more incremental restrictions.

“In fact, trying to force an overruling of Roe without adequate incremental preparation risks actually pushing justices away from openness to overruling Roe," he wrote.

Bopp told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which first reported the letter Wednesday morning, that he was expressing his personal legal view and that the committee hadn't taken a position on Arkansas' legislation.