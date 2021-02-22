Arkansas Senate approves bill banning nearly all abortions

“In this bill, we’re going to tell a 12-year-old rape victim that because we believe so strongly in the right to life, she’s going to have to carry that baby to term regardless of the consequences it does to her or her family or her life," Sen. Jim Hendren, who left the Republican Party last week, said. Hendren effectively abstained from voting on the measure, casting a “present" vote rather than voting yes or no.

Republican Sen. Missy Irvin said the legislation was “disenfranchising people that are pro-life that believe rape and incest should be a part of this bill because their loved ones were raped." Irvin, however, ultimately voted for the measure.

The bill passed on mostly party lines, with Sen. Larry Teague the only Democrat voting for it and Senate President Jimmy Hickey the only Republican opposing it.