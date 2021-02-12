Arkansas man twice convicted of killing son faces 3rd trial

“Mauricio Torres has been convicted twice of the brutal murder of his son, but this decision means Isaiah’s loved ones and the entire community will have to endure a third devastating trial,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to bring justice for Isaiah.”

Veda Berger, senior assistant attorney general, told the Supreme Court that Judge Brad Karren made a mistake granting a mistrial in the guilty phase for an incident that happened during sentencing.

Justice Shawn Womack, the only dissenting justice, agreed, stating what happened during the sentencing phase had no bearing on the phase of Torres’ trial that decided his guilt.

But the remaining six high court justices found Karren didn’t commit an error and didn’t exceed his jurisdiction.

Torres was being held without bail in the Benton County jail, pending a March 12 status hearing. Karren issued a gag order prohibiting attorneys from commenting on the case.

