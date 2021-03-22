Arkansas lawmakers send transgender sports ban to governor

National advocacy groups, including those representing pediatricians and social workers, have said the ban and other measures targeting trans youth risk further marginalizing a group already at high risk for bullying, depression and suicide.

“It's extremely hard to be a kid, and if you're a transgender kid, your life's even harder," Rep. Tippi McCullough, the top Democrat in the Arkansas House and the only openly gay member of the Legislature, said before the vote. “Sports gives kids a place to belong, a place to be included, a place to succeed or learn to deal with setbacks and work to overcome them."

Arkansas' proposal applies to K-12 and collegiate sports teams.

Rep. Sonia Barker, the bill's sponsor, told the lawmakers the measure “creates fairness in women's sports by establishing a level playing field for girls and women in our Arkansas schools."

Under the bill, a student or school who suffers “direct or indirect harm" could take a school to court for violating the ban.