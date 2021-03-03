Arkansas lawmakers send governor near-total abortion ban

“It's pro-life legislation and I support pro-life legislation," Hutchinson said shortly before the House vote. The governor has five days, not counting Sunday, after the bill is delivered to him to take action before it becomes law without his signature.

The governor previously said he's concerned about the ban not including rape and incest exceptions, and the direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade. An attorney for National Right to Life told Hutchinson in a letter that the chances of the legislation leading to overturning Roe vs. Wade were “very small and remote.”

National Right to Life has not taken a position on the bill, though its state affiliate and other anti-abortion groups in Arkansas have backed the measure.

Democrats called the measure extreme and said such an outright ban if enacted would lead to women taking dangerous steps to end their pregnancies.

“We don't have to make women in this state collateral damage simply to advance a political cause," Democratic Rep. Ashley Hudson said.