Arkansas lawmakers advance scaled-back hate crimes measure

“People turn down jobs because of what they learn what is not in our criminal justice system," Randy Zook, the president and CEO of the state Chamber of Commerce told the panel.

But the Anti-Defamation League, which has been urging Arkansas to pass a hate crimes law, has said it won't consider the state as having one if it enacts the scaled-back bill. The group said not naming specific categories protected dilutes the meaning of a hate crimes measure and makes it subject to legal challenges.

“(The bill's) failure to enumerate categories and name the hate not only would jeopardize the safety of some of the Arkansas’s most vulnerable communities, but it would severely damage the state’s reputation," Aaron Ahlquist, the group’s south central regional director, wrote in a letter to the panel.

The original bill's sponsor unsuccessfully proposed amending the measure to include references to the specific categories, but voted to advance the alternative measure.

“I’m disappointed we don’t have more buy in and more support from the people who it really impacts," Independent Sen. Jim Hendren, who nonetheless voted to advance the measure, said.