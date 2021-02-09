Arkansas lawmaker censured for swearing at colleague

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker was censured for calling a colleague a “dumbass" during debate Tuesday over a nonbinding resolution on history that was overwhelmingly rejected.

The Senate voted to censure Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers over the remark made toward the end of a debate over the resolution, which cited the country's “ongoing positive record on race and slavery."

Flowers, who voted against the measure, made the comment during an exchange with Republican Sen. Trent Garner, who supported it.

“Dumbass, you don't know nothing about it," Flowers, who was participating remotely, said.

Flowers is one of three Black lawmakers in the Senate. Garner and three other white Republican lawmakers voted for the resolution.

The Senate voted to censure Flowers moments after it rejected the resolution by a 4-22 margin. The resolution was criticized by lawmakers from both parties for being partisan and having inaccurate information.