Arkansas inmates not told they were given anti-parasite drug

Floreal-Wooten said he refused to take the drug last week after seeing a news article about ivermectin being prescribed to inmates.

When asked whether he would have taken the drug had they told him at the outset it was ivermectin, he responded: “Never. I'm not livestock. I'm a human."

The ACLU, which has called on the jail to stop prescribing the drug, said it has also heard from several inmates who say they were told the drug was vitamins or steroids.

In a letter to Helder on Wednesday, the ACLU said some inmates are prepared to file a lawsuit to halt the drug from being prescribed. The group said it was “unconscionable" that inmates weren't informed they were being given the drug.

“They have a right to know what they are being given," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said. “This is not a right they forego by virtue of being locked up."

Pharmacy prescriptions for ivermectin have jumped nationwide this summer, and health officials in Arkansas and other states have issued warnings after seeing a spike in poison control center calls about people taking the animal form of the drug to treat COVID-19.