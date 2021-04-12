Arkansas House sends governor stripped-down hate crimes bill

“I believe we have a bill that can develop and garner the necessary consensus, that can send a strong message, that can be comprehensive in its coverage and can be substantial in its punishment," Republican House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said before the vote.

The measure has the backing of business groups in the state, with the state Chamber of Commerce and Springdale-based Tyson Foods endorsing it. The bill, however, was heavily opposed by longtime advocates for hate crimes legislation.

The Anti-Defamation League, which had urged the state to enact a hate crimes law, has said it won't count Arkansas as having one if the alternative measure becomes law.

“Instead of protecting vulnerable Arkansans, the bill sends the unmistakable message that Arkansas is at best indifferent to those traditionally targeted by hate, fear and violence," Aaron Ahlquist, the group's south central regional director, said in a statement.

Hutchinson said while he supported a more specific version, the bill he planned to sign would still provide greater penalties for offenders who target someone because of their race, sexual orientation or gender identity.