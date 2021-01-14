Arkansas court: Judge can't handle capital murder case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said a judge who was barred from hearing execution-related cases after he participated in an anti-death penalty protest can't preside over a capital murder case.

Justices granted a request by the state to prohibit Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen from presiding over a the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Sherwood in January 2020.

Griffen was prohibited from handling execution-related cases in April 2017 after he was photographed participating in an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the governor's mansion the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug. Rutledge argued that ban also applied to capital murder cases.

Justices did not elaborate on their decision in Thursday's one-page order.

“As the Arkansas Supreme Court has repeatedly confirmed, Judge Griffen’s inappropriate conduct demonstrates that he cannot be a fair and impartial judge when it comes to the death penalty," Rutledge said in a statement.