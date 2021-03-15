Arkansas attorney general sues Walgreens over opioid crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Monday sued Walgreens, accusing the pharmacy chain of fueling the opioid crisis in the state by filling a large number of suspicious orders for painkillers.

Rutledge filed the lawsuit in Pulaski County Court, accusing Walgreens of violating the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The lawsuit accuses Walgreens of not doing enough to safeguard against suspicious prescriptions being filled, leading to to a large amount of opioids being distributed around Arkansas.

Walgreens distributed more than 142 million dosage units of oxycodone and hydrocodone in the state from 2006 to 2014, according to the lawsuit.

“This high volume of opioids alone should have alerted Walgreens to the fact that suspicious orders were being placed, as the amount of opioids that were sent into Arkansas far exceeded what could be consumed for medically legitimate purposes," the lawsuit said. "Yet, Walgreens failed to report and halt those orders and instead increased the number of pills distributed."