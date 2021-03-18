Arkansas abortion bill would require rape, incest reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Thursday voted to require victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state's 20-week limit.

The move, however, could be moot if an outright abortion ban Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law a little over a week ago moves forward. Abortion rights supporters have vowed to challenge that ban, which doesn't include rape or incest exemptions, before it takes effect later this summer.

It also comes as the state is defending an 18-week abortion ban put on hold by the courts that does include those exceptions.

The bill approved on a 26-6 vote Thursday would add the reporting requirement to all of the state's abortion cutoffs, including ones blocked by the courts, that allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest. Abortion providers would be required to report to the state the number of procedures performed because of rape or incest.