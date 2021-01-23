Arizona sheriff's office investigating fatal tour bus crash

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona sheriff's office was investigating a tour bus crash that killed one person and injured dozens of others, including five seriously, officials said Saturday.

The Las Vegas-based bus crashed Friday and rolled over in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation.

The wrecked bus was towed from the scene and examining it at a tow yard would be part of the investigation being conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Cause of the crash was not immediately determined and no information was available about the vehicle's speed before the crash and other circumstances that might be related, Mortensen said.

A fire official who responded to the scene said Friday that speed appeared to be factor.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office showed the bus on its side on a road that curves through Joshua trees with no snow or rain in the remote area.