Arizona Senate assures feds election recount is secure

Fann, a Republican, said in her response that security is tight at the state fairgrounds venue where teams of contractors are recounting votes in the race won by President Joe Biden, and that former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett is at the site daily to ensure that remains true.

She vowed that “not a single ballot has been destroyed, defaced, lost or adulterated” and said she was confident none would be.

A Justice Department spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Fann's letter.

Voting rights groups last week asked the Justice Department to send monitors to Veterans Memorial Coliseum to watch over the recount.

“We are very concerned that the auditors are engaged in ongoing and imminent violations of federal voting and election laws,” said the letter sent by the Brennan Center for Justice, the Leadership Conference and Protect Democracy.

In other developments Friday, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked GOP Gov. Doug Ducey to provide her security and the request was granted.