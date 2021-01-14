Arizona Republicans figure prominently in election turmoil

Democrats have taken aim at Biggs, Gosar and Republican state lawmakers who were in Washington on the day of the riot.

Democratic lawmakers sent a letter Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen demanding an investigation of the role that elected officials played in the uprising. It singled out Biggs, Gosar, state Rep. Mark Finchem and former Rep. Anthony Kern, who lost his re-election bid.

“It is vital to any current or future federal investigations, and ultimately to the Arizona public they represent, that we learn what these elected officials knew about this planned insurrection and when they knew it,” the Democrats wrote.

Democratic state Rep. Cesar Chavez of Phoenix on Thursday filed an ethics complaint alleging that Finchem violated his oath of office by attending the rally.

Finchem has said he went to Washington in an attempt to show Vice President Mike Pence alleged evidence of fraud. He said he was also scheduled to speak at a permitted event on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, the day the Capitol was breached. A photo he posted to Twitter shows the crowd in front of the Capitol.