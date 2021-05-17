Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

Fann did not immediately comment. She has defended the audit as an effort to address concerns raised by many Trump supporters who worry the election was not conducted fairly.

Fann's accusations touched a nerve with county officials, who have grown increasingly exasperated with the audit. On Monday, they implored elected officials who have doubts to stop keeping their criticisms to themselves.

“Elected Republicans, I think, are afraid of the next election and they can’t be,” said Bill Gates, the vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “They’ve got to stand for what is right. Otherwise, why did they run for office in the first place?”

Later, he lamented silence from business leaders and urged them to “contact those elected officials who they donate money to."

“This is creating a black eye to Arizona and I would think that those business leaders would want this to stop,” Gates said.

They also highlighted the backlash they've experienced for speaking out, including death threats and protests at their home.