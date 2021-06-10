Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions

In “The Last Gasp: The Rise and Fall of the American Gas Chamber,” writer Scott Christianson said 594 people died in lethal-gas executions in the United States from 1924 to 1999.

Although the Nazis are believed by some to have invented the gas chamber, the first one made for executions was built in Nevada and first used in 1924, Christianson wrote.

The chamber was a byproduct of chemical warfare research done by the U.S. Army and the chemical industry during World War I. The Third Reich later expanded its use on an industrial level to slaughter millions, he wrote.

“Even after Auschwitz, it still took more than 50 years for gas-chamber executions to cease in the United States,” Christianson wrote in his 2010 book.

Lethal-gas execution laws remain on the books in Arizona, California, Missouri and Wyoming.

In recent years, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alabama have passed laws allowing executions with nitrogen gas, at least in some circumstances, though experts say it's never been done and no state has established a protocol that would allow it.