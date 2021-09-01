Arizona publisher drops poisoning claims against ex-wife

Aspiranti and Soldwedel, who had worked at one of his newspapers, were married for seven years before she filed for divorce in April 2017.

Soldwedel unsuccessfully sought to introduce his poisoning allegations into the divorce proceedings. He argued Aspiranti married him for his money in an attempt to annul their marriage and invalidate the prenuptial agreement that guaranteed Aspiranti would receive $900,000 if the couple divorced and $1 million if Soldwedel died. A court upheld them.

Aspiranti believes the lawsuits were retaliation for her wanting to end the marriage and because she had reported to police that Soldwedel was harassing or stalking her. She called the poisoning claims ludicrous and the couple's divorce was finalized last year.

Soldwedel publicized his claims by using his newspapers to disparage Aspiranti, directing news coverage of his allegations that Aspiranti slipped poison into his food, affecting his health.

Soldwedel also published an advertisement in the Prescott newspaper with her photo detailing his claims and most recently wrote and self-published a book that repeated the claims. Soldwedel said he distributed more than 30,000 copies of the first part of the book for free to newspaper subscribers.