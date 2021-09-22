Arizona official resigning after secret recording released

The secret recordings were published Tuesday on the conservative website Gateway Pundit, which said they were recorded during a meeting on March 22 with leaders from a group called We the People AZ Alliance as well as a Jan. 22 phone call.

All five members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, including Chucri, have been highly critical of the Senate’s election review, led by consultants with no experience in election work and who have promoted baseless theories that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.

But in the March meeting, Chucri said Supervisors Jack Sellers and Bill Gates were scared by the idea of an election review because their own races were close.

“What would happen in those two races?” Chucri said. “And that is way too self-serving.”

He said Supervisor Clint Hickman “just didn’t have the guts” for an election audit. Hickman and Sellers are also Republicans. Supervisor Steve Gallardo is the sole Democrat on the five-member board.

Gates said in an interview that he and Chucri got along and worked well together, as did the board as a whole. And he said the review did not even look at county races, so the thought that he and Sellers were scared was completely misplaced.