Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water due to extreme drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials announced Monday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought.

The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.

Lake Mead is currently less than a quarter full and the seven states overall that depend on its water missed a federal deadline to announce proposals on plans cut additional water next year. The river serves 40 million people in the U.S. West and Northern Mexico and is also a key source for farmers.

