Arizona House OK's big loopholes for new tax on wealthy

The House did add a provision requiring schools to teach new civics curriculum to be developed by the state Board of Education “to include a comparative discussion of political ideologies that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States."

Democrats called it an unprecedented state mandate on what is taught in schools.

The budget also blocks any instruction that infers that one race is inherently racist, should be discriminated against or feel guilty because of their race. It is another in a series of policy items targeting or reacting to so-called ”critical race theory," which is not currently being taught in K-12 schools.

Another of the 11 budget bills, the one focused on criminal justice issues, has the same House-Senate mismatch that will have to be resolved next week. The other nine bills making up the budget passed the House Thursday and are ready to be sent to Ducey for his promised signature.

The big fight Friday was on the new loophole for people affected by Proposition 208 who can claim their income is from a small business, trust fund or estate.