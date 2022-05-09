 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court rejected Monday an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year's ballot because of their alleged roles in planning or attending the rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The ruling means U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot. Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running to try to become Secretary of State, Arizona’s chief election officer.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs and Finchem cannot hold office because they participated in an insurrection. The lawsuits cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”

The justices ruled that alleged violations of the disqualification clause are not grounds for challenging candidates' eligibility for office under Arizona law. The decision upholds a ruling by the Maricopa County Superior Court.

People are also reading…

None of the lawmakers are accused of participating in the actual attack on Congress that was aimed at halting certification of President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mountain collapses as people run for cover in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News