Arizona governor set to OK or veto strict sex ed legislation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline Tuesday to sign or veto legislation revamping the state’s sex education laws that would make them some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The proposed law would prohibit all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance and specifically opt in for the instruction.

The proposal applies outside of sex ed classes as well, requiring parents to agree to have their children learn about historical events such as a discussion of the modern gay rights movement that sprang from the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York.

It also bans any sex ed classes before 5th grade, which opponents have said will put young students who now learn about “good touch-bad touch” to avoid molestation at greater risk.

Ducey has not indicated whether he will sign or veto the legislation. When asked last year about a similar proposal that would have barred sex education before 7th grade but never reached is desk, he responded that he was comfortable with what his sons were taught in Arizona schools when they were younger and had talked with them about it.