Arizona GOP wants felony for protesters who damage statues

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee called Kavanagh's proposal one that simply enforces the law, regardless of the motivation and approved it on a 5-3 party-line vote Thursday. It passed the Republican-controlled House on a party-line vote last month and awaits action in the full Senate, where GOP members also hold a majority.

“There’s never an excuse to break the law to enforce a point,” said GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff. “And we have to abide by the law.”

Kavanagh didn't mention last year's events on Thursday, but Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada of Glendale wasn't buying it.

“A lot of these monuments are ones that have a very bad history and those are the only ones that are being targeted right now,” Quezada said. "What this does is it further criminalizes the efforts of a community to make a better statement, a counterstatement, to say that we no longer celebrate those types of values. We no longer celebrate slavery, we no longer celebrate veterans of Confederate history.

“We have multiple monuments in the state of Arizona that do continue to celebrate that, and my preference is that we all join together to tear those things down,” Quezada said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0