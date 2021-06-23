Arizona GOP advances wish list on race, taxes, elections

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate passed a $12.8 billion budget for the coming fiscal year early Wednesday that contains massive income tax cuts after a marathon session where majority Republicans packed the package with a conservative policy wish list.

Republicans in last year's election just barely held onto legislative majorities that have been eroding for a decade, and they are using them to advance a grab bag of priorities new and old.

The GOP package includes the tax cut and a big expansion for Arizona's private school voucher program, both of which go against ballot measures backed by voters in the last two elections. The package also includes a ban on teaching critical race theory and prohibitions on vaccine or mask mandates. And it strips power from the state's most prominent elected Democrats.

The Senate finished voting on the 11 bills that make up the budget package about 2:30 a.m., about 16 hours after starting debate. The House had also planned to vote Tuesday, but minority Democrats boycotted the session, leaving Republicans fuming because they lacked a quorum to conduct business.